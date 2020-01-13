‘Free Hong Kong’: Denmark’s iconic Little Mermaid statue sprayed with protest graffiti (PHOTO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2020 13:02
The Little Mermaid statue was painted with Hong Kong protest slogans © REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Denmark’s famous ‘Little Mermaid’ sculpture in Copenhagen Harbour has been defaced with slogans from the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

“Free Hong Kong” was scrawled onto the base of the statue in both large red letters and smaller white script overnight Sunday. The slogan has been frequently used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong in protests which started in March 2019.

Copenhagen Police have cordoned off the sculpture and an investigation into the graffiti is underway, with officers checking CCTV footage for any suspects and bringing in trained dogs to help search for materials that might have been used by the arsonists.

The 107-year-old bronze statue is an enormous tourist draw, but is clearly not universally popular, suffering several arson attacks over the years. The mermaid has lost its head twice and an arm once. In 2003, vandals used explosives to blow the wistful figure off its perch entirely, sending the mermaid right into the water.

