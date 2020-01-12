Four Iraqi Air Force servicemen injured as 8 rockets hit base housing US troops – Iraqi PM's office

At least four Iraqi soldiers have been injured in mortar shelling targeting Al-Balad airbase housing American troops. The facility has become a frequent target of attacks in the wake of the US killing of a top Iranian commander.

At least eight ‘Katyusha’ rockets hit the base located some 80 kilometers north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the prime minister’s office has confirmed. The rockets allegedly struck a runaway located inside the facility, military sources earlier told Reuters.

There have been no reports of any casualties among the US military personnel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW