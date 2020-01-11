 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Forces of Libyan commander Haftar announce ceasefire starting January 12 - spokesman
Forces of Libyan commander Haftar announce ceasefire starting January 12 - spokesman

11 Jan, 2020 21:30
Forces of Libyan commander Haftar announce ceasefire starting January 12 - spokesman
The Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar has declared a ceasefire after Russian and Turkish presidents suggested as a way to de-escalate the hostilities with the government in Tripoli.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s also called for ending hostilities between the two warring sides in the troubled North Africa country earlier on Sunday and promised conducting peace conference in Berlin.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

