Forces of Libyan commander Haftar announce ceasefire starting January 12 - spokesman

Follow RT on

The Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar has declared a ceasefire after Russian and Turkish presidents suggested as a way to de-escalate the hostilities with the government in Tripoli.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s also called for ending hostilities between the two warring sides in the troubled North Africa country earlier on Sunday and promised conducting peace conference in Berlin. Also on rt.com Time to end Libyan conflict, hold peace conference in Berlin - Putin DETAILS TO FOLLOW