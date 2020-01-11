Time to end Libyan conflict, hold peace conference in Berlin - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a joint press conference about ending the ongoing conflicts in Libya, saying peace talks are already happening and will continue.

Libya peace talks are planned in Berlin, Putin and Merkel announced, following calls for a ceasefire in the country.

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin,” Merkel added.

Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan again called for a ceasefire between all warring parties in Libya, at the conference in Istanbul earlier this week. The Russian leader also discussed the peace process in the country with Mohammed Bin Zayed, deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates' armed forces, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It’s time to make the necessary measures to find a timely end to this war, to overcome the division inside the country and to form unified state institutions,” Putin said on Saturday.

Putin also addressed the reports of Russians fighting in Libya, saying that such fighters do not represent Russia, nor are they paid by the country.

Warring factions in Libya began fighting for power following a US-led NATO intervention to overthrew the government of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The nation has also become a safe haven for terrorists in the ensuing chaos. General Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army, controls much of the country, warring with the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is the internationally recognized power in the country.

