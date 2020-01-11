 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Time to end Libyan conflict, hold peace conference in Berlin - Putin

11 Jan, 2020 17:07
Get short URL
Time to end Libyan conflict, hold peace conference in Berlin - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ©  YouTube
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a joint press conference about ending the ongoing conflicts in Libya, saying peace talks are already happening and will continue.

Libya peace talks are planned in Berlin, Putin and Merkel announced, following calls for a ceasefire in the country. 

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin,” Merkel added. 

Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan again called for a ceasefire between all warring parties in Libya, at the conference in Istanbul earlier this week. The Russian leader also discussed the peace process in the country with Mohammed Bin Zayed, deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates' armed forces, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It’s time to make the necessary measures to find a timely end to this war, to overcome the division inside the country and to form unified state institutions,” Putin said on Saturday.

Putin also addressed the reports of Russians fighting in Libya, saying that such fighters do not represent Russia, nor are they paid by the country. 

Warring factions in Libya began fighting for power following a US-led NATO intervention to overthrew the government of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The nation has also become a safe haven for terrorists in the ensuing chaos. General Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army,  controls much of the country, warring with the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is the internationally recognized power in the country.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies