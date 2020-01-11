UK envoy to Tehran briefly detained for ‘inciting & directing’ anti-govt protesters outside Amirkabir University – reports

The UK ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained outside of Amirkabir University in Tehran for questioning over his alleged role in inciting and directing anti-government protesters, Tasnim news agency reports.

The diplomat was among a group of people detained for seeking to “to organize, instigate and direct some radical and destructive actions,” according to the Tehran-based news agency. He was released several hours later, but will reportedly be summoned on Sunday for further questioning. Tehran and the UK Foreign Office have yet to officially confirm the incident.

Also on rt.com Protests, vigils at Iran universities after Tehran admits it shot Ukrainian plane down

Hundreds of people gathered for vigils and protests outside universities in Iran earlier on Saturday, after Tehran admitted accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane with 176 on board, many of whom were Iranian students.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW