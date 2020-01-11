Iran’s Rouhani vows to ‘identify & prosecute’ all responsible for ‘disastrous mistake’ that led to Ukrainian jet downing

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to find and punish all involved in an unintentional shoot down of a Ukrainian aircraft over Tehran, calling it a “disastrous mistake.”

An internal investigation has "concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people,” Rouhani said in a tweet.

Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

“My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families,” the president said in another post, offering “sincerest condolences,” for the incident.

