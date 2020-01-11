 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s Rouhani vows to ‘identify & prosecute’ all responsible for ‘disastrous mistake’ that led to Ukrainian jet downing

11 Jan, 2020 04:52
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged to find and punish all involved in an unintentional shoot down of a Ukrainian aircraft over Tehran, calling it a “disastrous mistake.”

An internal investigation has "concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people,” Rouhani said in a tweet.

Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake.

“My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families,” the president said in another post, offering “sincerest condolences,” for the incident.

