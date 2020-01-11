Protests, vigils at Iran universities after Tehran admits Ukrainian plane shot down

Videos from Tehran show crowds holding vigils and protests at universities after Iran admitted shooting down a Ukrainian plane with 176 on board. Many of the passengers were Iranian students.

People were lighting canals, bringing flowers to several universities in Tehran.

One banner among the crowd read: "What is the costs of the war with the world? what is the cost of lying? #condolence to Iran."

Hundreds of people can be seen outside the University of Amirkabir taking to the streets and chanting “there should be a trial. Resignations are not enough” and “constitution, referendum.”

within hours after IRGC admitting their “error” in shooting down the commercial plane #PS752, 100s showed up in protest, calling for justice: “there should be a trial, resignations are not enough” pic.twitter.com/ibqFynJFv4 — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) January 11, 2020

Vigils and demonstrations were also held at Tehran and Sharif universities The plane that was shot down carried multiple students from the university.

تعدادی از دانشجویان دانشگاه تهران ظهر امروز در سوگ دانش آموختگان سانحه هوایی تهران_کی‌یف با تجمع در پردیس هنرهای زیبای این دانشگاه و نصب عکس‌هایی از دانش آموختگان جان باخته این پرواز، با روشن کردن شمع یاد آنها را گرامی داشتند.https://t.co/HBoCjdRtwg — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 11, 2020

Sharif university students chanting "commander-in-chief of the armed forces must resign". This uni lost 13 students in the recent plane crashThat would be Ali Khamenei#IranProtests#IranRegimeChange#IranMissileAttack#IranPlaneCrashpic.twitter.com/RZhB981pR7 — Reza Ghorbani (@Rezito) January 11, 2020

The General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces admitted that the plane in question was shot down on Wednesday due to human error during the day when Tehran was responding to US killing Major General Qassem Soleimani.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!