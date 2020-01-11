 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin, Merkel meet reporters after talks in Moscow (WATCH LIVE)
11 Jan, 2020 15:17

Putin, Merkel meet reporters after talks in Moscow (WATCH LIVE)

11 Jan, 2020 15:17
Putin, Merkel meet reporters after talks in Moscow (WATCH LIVE)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to the talks in Moscow, Russia on January 11, 2020. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin
President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Angela Merkel are facing reporters after talks in Moscow. The two leaders have discussed bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The Russian leader hosted his German counterpart in the Kremlin on Saturday. The main part of the talks was held behind closed doors and revolved around the "most hot" issues, as Putin put it.

He and Merkel spoke about relations between the two countries, economic cooperation, as well as the situation in Syria, Libya and the explosive situation in the Middle East, according to the Kremlin press service. The pair also discussed the civil conflict in the east of Ukraine, as well as the steps required to stop the years-long bloodshed, agreed during the so-called Normandy Four meeting in December 2019.

While the agenda of the talks had already been revealed, the media stakeout is expected to shed more light on what exactly Putin and Merkel discussed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

