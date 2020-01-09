No Sunday truce: Libya’s Haftar rejects Putin-Erdogan ceasefire call

General Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army, has rejected the ceasefire proposed by the Russian and Turkish presidents as a way to de-escalate the hostilities with the government in Tripoli.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a truce in Libya during their meeting on Wednesday in Istanbul, after Turkey sent troops and equipment to Tripoli in support of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Also on rt.com Putin & Erdogan call on warring Libyan sides to fully cease fire on Sunday

Haftar’s LNA controls most of Libya, however, and has been advancing on Tripoli in recent days. He rejected the idea of a ceasefire on Thursday, after returning from Rome, where Italy tried without success to mediate a deal between the LNA and GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj.

The general also declared jihad against Turkey last week, after the parliament in Ankara voted to approve the troop deployment.

Also on rt.com Libyan National Army head Haftar declares JIHAD to ‘confront & expel’ Turkish troops

DETAILS TO FOLLOW