Libyan National Army head Haftar declares JIHAD to ‘confront & expel’ Turkish troops

General Khalifa Haftar has warned that his Libyan National Army (LNA) forces will mobilize to repel any foreign soldiers sent to Libya, after Turkey approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli.

The general vowed to “confront and expel” foreign forces in a statement on Friday, singling out Ankara by name.

“We declare jihad and general mobilization to counter the Turkish invasion,” Haftar said. “The Turkish friendly people must rise up against the adventurers who force their army to be wiped out in Libya.”

The Turkish parliament on Thursday gave the go-ahead for deploying soldiers to reinforce its allies in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the factions vying for control of Libya since the 2011 ouster of leader Muammar Gaddafi in a US-led NATO operation.

Ankara expressed hopes, however, that the deployment would be unnecessary and that Haftar would halt his months-long offensive on Tripoli, launched in April 2019.

