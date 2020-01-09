 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump confirms more sanctions against Iran, says Tehran plane crash could be a ‘mistake’
HomeWorld News

GRAPHIC footage from France’s Rouen shows levels of police violence that enraged protesters nationwide (VIDEOS)

9 Jan, 2020 16:38
Get short URL
GRAPHIC footage from France’s Rouen shows levels of police violence that enraged protesters nationwide (VIDEOS)
Police on Thursday as France faced its 36th consecutive day of strike against the government's pension reform plans. © Reuters/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators have been left bloodied and beaten after clashes with riot police in the French city of Rouen, as authorities clamp down on the pension reform protests which have swept the country.

Eyewitness footage from the scene shows riot police engaging with demonstrators in, ever-increasingly aggressive encounters, ranging from pushing and shoving, to tear gassing, before eventually the police begin swinging batons at the unarmed protesters.

The altercation took place at the corner of rue Jeanne d'Arc and rue du Gros-Horloge in the city center at around noon local time. 

One man was filmed with blood streaming down his face after the encounter. The bloodied 61-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters, before being transferred to Rouen University Hospital.

There was at least one arrest as a result of the scuffles, and several people were reportedly injured. 

Pension reform marches turned violent across the country, with brutal flare ups in the capital Paris, as well as in smaller cities nationwide.

Also on rt.com Massive protests against Macron’s pension reform plans flare up again in Paris & across France (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies