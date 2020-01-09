GRAPHIC footage from France’s Rouen shows levels of police violence that enraged protesters nationwide (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators have been left bloodied and beaten after clashes with riot police in the French city of Rouen, as authorities clamp down on the pension reform protests which have swept the country.

Eyewitness footage from the scene shows riot police engaging with demonstrators in, ever-increasingly aggressive encounters, ranging from pushing and shoving, to tear gassing, before eventually the police begin swinging batons at the unarmed protesters.

Un autre angle de la charge des forces de l'ordre à #Rouen. Coups de matraques et gazage en règle. Les manifestants tentent de tenir. Plusieurs blessés. #greve9janvier#reformedesretraitespic.twitter.com/fUdiirfDAe — Rouen dans la rue (@Rouendanslarue) January 9, 2020

The altercation took place at the corner of rue Jeanne d'Arc and rue du Gros-Horloge in the city center at around noon local time.

#rouen il y a quelques minutes, les lacrymogènes envoyés par les forces de l'ordre à l'angle rue Jeanne d'arc et Gros Horloge #greve9janvier#reformedesretraitespic.twitter.com/M8aucKc3be — Rouen dans la rue (@Rouendanslarue) January 9, 2020

One man was filmed with blood streaming down his face after the encounter. The bloodied 61-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics and firefighters, before being transferred to Rouen University Hospital.

Un manifestant de 61 ans a été blessé à la tête. Il a reçu des coups de matraque des forces de l’ordre. Il a été pris en charge par les street medocs et les pompiers.📸 Stéphane L’hote / France 3 Normandie #greve9janvier#rouen#reformeretraitepic.twitter.com/4WWENzCP6g — France 3 Normandie (@f3htenormandie) January 9, 2020

There was at least one arrest as a result of the scuffles, and several people were reportedly injured.

Pension reform marches turned violent across the country, with brutal flare ups in the capital Paris, as well as in smaller cities nationwide.

