 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Mexico issues yellow alert after Popocatepetl volcano erupts spectacularly

9 Jan, 2020 15:05
Get short URL
WATCH: Mexico issues yellow alert after Popocatepetl volcano erupts spectacularly
© ProtecciónCivilSeguridad / Twitter @CNPC_MX
One of Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatepetl, erupted on Thursday morning, spewing ash high into the air above and showering lava around its crater. Officials have issued a yellow alert in response to the volcanic activity.

Dramatic footage of the moments of eruption were caught on camera at around 6.30am local time. Officials say the volcanic blast sent up a column of smoke about 3 kilometers high, with a moderate ash content.

Mexican authorities issued a ‘level 2’ yellow alert in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s eruption, warning people in the surrounding area to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or handkerchief for protection against volcanic ash in the air, to keep windows closed, and to wear glasses instead of contact lenses. The public is being advised “not to approach the volcano.”

Residents in nearby Atlautla and Mexico City posted impressive images online of the smoke rising above Popocatépetl at dawn. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies