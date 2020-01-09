 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

One dead as fire engulfs paper factory in New Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

9 Jan, 2020 05:58
Get short URL
One dead as fire engulfs paper factory in New Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Hindustan Times via www.imago-im
Dozens of firefighters have been scrambled to put out flames at a printing press in the Indian capital, where at least one person has been killed.

The fire broke out on Thursday night at a paper factory in New Delhi's industrial area, prompting the capital's fire service to deploy 33 engines to deal with the incident. As they fought the blaze, one worker was found dead inside the three-story building.

Footage and photos shared on social media showed plumes of thick smoke coming out of the factory.

The fire was extinguished by Thursday morning, officials said, and an investigation into the incident will now be launched.

It comes just a month after an inferno killed as many as 43 people at an illegal bag-and-paper factory near central Delhi. The victims were trapped inside, and narrow lanes made it difficult for rescuers to reach the burning facility on time.

Also on rt.com At least 43 killed as massive blaze rips through factory building in New Delhi

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies