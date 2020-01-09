One dead as fire engulfs paper factory in New Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of firefighters have been scrambled to put out flames at a printing press in the Indian capital, where at least one person has been killed.

The fire broke out on Thursday night at a paper factory in New Delhi's industrial area, prompting the capital's fire service to deploy 33 engines to deal with the incident. As they fought the blaze, one worker was found dead inside the three-story building.

Footage and photos shared on social media showed plumes of thick smoke coming out of the factory.

A big fire has occured at a paper card factory in Nariana. Total 20 fire tenders rushed to the scene. Call timing 7 :17 am . No casually reported so far. Third fire in three days after Karol Bagh and Paschim Puri in Delhi . pic.twitter.com/YRrdwWT8lm — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) February 14, 2019

The fire was extinguished by Thursday morning, officials said, and an investigation into the incident will now be launched.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area today, one person dead. 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7syFT5yF7V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

It comes just a month after an inferno killed as many as 43 people at an illegal bag-and-paper factory near central Delhi. The victims were trapped inside, and narrow lanes made it difficult for rescuers to reach the burning facility on time.

Also on rt.com At least 43 killed as massive blaze rips through factory building in New Delhi

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!