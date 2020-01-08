 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine International Airlines indefinitely suspends flights to Tehran after crash kills all on board

8 Jan, 2020 08:54
File photo: © REUTERS/Jan Seba
Ukraine International Airlines has confirmed it is suspending all flights to Tehran indefinitely, following Wednesday’s deadly crash near the Iranian capital which killed all 176 people on board.

The plane was reportedly carrying 167 passengers from Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK, as well as 11 Ukrainian citizens, including the nine crew members, the country's national security council confirmed.

The airline said the plane involved in the tragic crash was one of its best with an excellent crew, adding that the pilots were very experienced according to Reuters.

The airline also confirmed in a statement that the plane underwent its last scheduled maintenance on Monday. An investigation is already underway to determine the cause of the crash, and representatives from UIA are in direct contact with the families of those affected. 

The airline also declined to comment on rumors that the plane was shot down.

