Ukraine International Airlines indefinitely suspends flights to Tehran after crash kills all on board

Ukraine International Airlines has confirmed it is suspending all flights to Tehran indefinitely, following Wednesday’s deadly crash near the Iranian capital which killed all 176 people on board.

The plane was reportedly carrying 167 passengers from Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK, as well as 11 Ukrainian citizens, including the nine crew members, the country's national security council confirmed.

The airline said the plane involved in the tragic crash was one of its best with an excellent crew, adding that the pilots were very experienced according to Reuters.

The airline also confirmed in a statement that the plane underwent its last scheduled maintenance on Monday. An investigation is already underway to determine the cause of the crash, and representatives from UIA are in direct contact with the families of those affected.

The airline also declined to comment on rumors that the plane was shot down.

