Iran’s overnight strikes on American bases ‘a slap in the face’ for US – Khamenei

8 Jan, 2020 07:56
An Iranian missile attack against US military targets inside Iraq has humiliated Washington, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said, urging remaining forces to leave the region.

Khamenei described US forces as a source of corruption in the Middle East, and stated unequivocally that Tehran views Washington as its enemy.

In a separate statement, President Hassan Rouhani said that the US may have “cut off the arm” of assassinated Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, but Iran would respond by severing America's "leg" in the region.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

