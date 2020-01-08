 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky calls on public not to speculate about plane crash in Iran, says Ukraine ready to repatriate victims’ bodies

8 Jan, 2020 07:43
Passengers' belongings are seen after the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. ©  WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the public to abstain from speculating about what may have caused a Ukrainian airliner to crash in Iran. He also said Kiev was ready to retrieve victims’ bodies.

A Ukrainian International Airlines plane carrying 168 passengers and nine crew crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board. Preliminary reports say the aircraft’s engine caught fire. However, according to Iranian media, the pilot did not issue a distress call, fueling speculation about the cause of the accident.

Urging against speculation about the crash, Zelensky said that his government had special planes for transporting the victims back to Ukraine, but was waiting for the go-ahead from Tehran.Zelensky issued a statement expressing his condolences and cut short his trip to Oman after learning about the crash.

