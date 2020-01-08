Ukrainian president Zelensky expresses condolences to victims’ families after Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended his condolences to the relatives of those killed in a plane crash in Iran. He said that the Ukrainian embassy is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Zelensky cut short his trip to Oman and returned to Kiev after learning about the crash.

A Ukrainian International Airlines plane carrying 168 passengers and nine crew crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. The Boeing 737 reportedly experienced technical problems after becoming airborne.There were no survivors in the crash, Zelensky said, citing preliminary reports.

