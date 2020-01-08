 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian president Zelensky expresses condolences to victims’ families after Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran

8 Jan, 2020 06:37
Ukrainian president Zelensky expresses condolences to victims’ families after Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran
Part of the wreckage from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, 2020 ©  Iran Press/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended his condolences to the relatives of those killed in a plane crash in Iran. He said that the Ukrainian embassy is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Zelensky cut short his trip to Oman and returned to Kiev after learning about the crash.

A Ukrainian International Airlines plane carrying 168 passengers and nine crew crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. The Boeing 737 reportedly experienced technical problems after becoming airborne.There were no survivors in the crash, Zelensky said, citing preliminary reports.

Also on rt.com Engine fire led to Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash in Iran - airport official

