HomeWorld News

WATCH Elon Musk bust HOT MOVES on stage as he rejoices at launch of Tesla car in Shanghai (VIDEO)

7 Jan, 2020 14:08
WATCH Elon Musk bust HOT MOVES on stage as he rejoices at launch of Tesla car in Shanghai (VIDEO)
Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars © REUTERS/Aly Song
The avid entrepreneur broke into an awkward dance during a Tesla event in China, garnering cheers from local staff and igniting an avalanche of tongue-in-cheek comments on social media.

Elon Musk showcased his little-known dance talent as he rejoiced at the official launch of his company’s Model 3 electric cars in Shanghai, right in front of the city mayor and top-tier officials.

As some song was turned on, the eccentric billionaire started to boogie away on the stage, busting out somewhat awkward dance moves.

He gave out high fives, even throwing his jacket off as the beats got more energetic.

© REUTERS/Aly Song

No stranger to bizarre on-stage stunts, Musk tweeted footage of his performance later on. The original soundtrack, however, was changed to a Chinese song which made the strange set-up a bit more melodic.  

Unsurprisingly, many of Musk’s followers rushed to respond, with many joking about his moves. “Peak Dad dancing,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added: “Should’ve taken it all off.”

Others checked his dance against the previous ones, suggesting that his skills haven’t improved.

There were also some who drew parallels with the already forgotten dance performed by Bill Gates at the launch of Windows 95 almost 25 years ago.

All in all, Musk’s performance stole the limelight from the actual event which spells delivery of the very first batch of middle-market made-in-China cars made at Tesla’s Shanghai megafactory worth around $2 billion.

Construction works at the enormous facility started on the outskirts of Shanghai on January 7 last year and production of the Model 3 began in October.

