Two pilots killed as air force trainer jet crashes in Pakistan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A single-engine FT-7 jet has crashed southwest of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, killing both pilots during a “routine” training flight.

The FT-7 aircraft, a trainer variant of the Chinese-built Chengdu J-7 fighter jet, went down on Tuesday after taking off from the M.M. Alam airbase in Punjab province, local media reported citing a Pakistan Air Force spokesperson.

Both pilots, squadron leader Haris bin Khalid and flying officer Ibaad-ur-Rehman, died in the incident.

Just In: #VIDEO#Pakistan AirForce plane crashed, Squadron Leader Haris Bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman were martyred after their plane crashed near #Mianwali, The plane was on a routine operational training mission when the crash occurred, according to the #PAF

Shortly after the incident, footage and pictures taken at the crash site popped up on social media, showing parts of the jet’s fuselage and wings lying on the ground.

Two #Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were martyred on Tuesday in a training aircraft crash near the M.M. Alam Base in #mianwali According to a PAF spokesperson, a PAF FT-7 aircraft "on a routine operational training mission" had crash landed near Mianwali.

The last trainer plane crash happened in October last year, when a jet crash-landed in a paddy field in Punjab’s Gujranwala district, according to Pakistani media. Luckily, both pilots survived.

