Pakistani military plane crashes in residential area, killing 17 as fire engulfs crash site
The military plane crashed into a residential area near Rabi Plaza in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing the two pilots and three crew members on board and sparking a conflagration that soon engulfed five houses, according to local media. At least 17 people have been reported killed and 18 more wounded. A military statement confirmed the dead include five soldiers.
Exact moment when plane crashed in Bahria Town Islamabad , it can be seen it was flying very low and ultimately crashed. #BahriaTown#Planecrashpic.twitter.com/yLONEwWKoK— Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) July 29, 2019
Rescue sources worry that the death toll may rise further as several people are believed to be trapped in the wreckage and some of the wounded are in critical condition, though fire and rescue teams have brought the fire under control and sent the injured to a nearby hospital. Authorities have declared an emergency in all hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The cause of the crash is not yet known; rescue officials report the plane “suddenly lost control with the tower.”
Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi. 17 people including 5 crew members, 2 officers ( Pilots) embraced Shahadat. pic.twitter.com/Iv78gXVCn5— Syed Zeshan Ali Shah (@ZeshanSyed08) July 30, 2019