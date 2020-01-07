S. Korean moves Patriot missile unit to Seoul amid growing uncertainty over denuclearization talks with Pyongyang – report

South Korea has deployed a Patriot missile unit to central Seoul, state media has reported, as part of an effort to safeguard the country from its nuclear-armed northern neighbor.

The unit, previously stationed in the southeastern region of North Gyeongsang Province, was moved to a former military installation located behind the presidential office compound, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The redeployment was reportedly carried out earlier this month.

It is also mentioned in the report that the unit is believed to be equipped with missiles capable of intercepting an aircraft or missiles at altitudes of around 20-40km (12.5-25 miles).

The decision to relocate the system follows a series of warnings issued by Pyongyang, including a threat alluding to the unveiling of a new strategic weapon “in the near future.”

President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea must strengthen its relationship with Pyongyang, and has called for the resumption of dialogue between the two states.

At the beginning of the year, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un announced that Pyongyang is dropping its earlier nuclear promises unless the US changed its policy.

Previously, North Korea had given Washington until the end of 2019 to rethink it’s hardline position, which called for North Korea to drop its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

