North Korea won’t stop nuclear expansion in face of US threat - but US attitude adjustment can work wonders, Kim says

31 Dec, 2019 21:41
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on December 28, 2019 © Reuters /KCNA
North Korea will continue building up its nuclear deterrent to counter US aggression, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said - but the degree to which it expands its weapons program will depend on the US’ attitude.

Accusing the US of insincerity regarding discussions about the partial lifting of sanctions, Kim held up Washington’s “gangster-like demands” as the reason no agreement had yet been reached between the two countries.

The more the US stalls for time, Kim said, the more it will find itself “helpless in the face of North Korean power.” North Korea has a “new strategic weapon” up its sleeve, he warned, and time was running out before his government would be moved to take “shocking actual action.”

North Korea would no longer hold to its self-imposed ban on nuclear and long-range missile tests, because the US had kept on staging military drills with South Korea. he noted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

