Embassy in Israel warns Americans ‘heightened tensions’ may bring rocket fire

The US embassy in Jerusalem has warned US citizens that they face an increased likelihood of rocket fire and other “security incidents” amid “heightened tensions” following the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Citing “heightened tensions in the Middle East,” the embassy urged Americans in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to “remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness” on Monday, noting that rocket fire and other “security incidents” seldom leave much time to react. The memo advised Americans to learn the location of nearby bomb shelters and pay attention to alert sirens.

The warning comes in the wake of a US strike that killed Iran’s highest-ranking military commander, Qassem Soleimani, along with several high-ranking individuals in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units. Iraq’s Parliament has since voted on a resolution to expel foreign troops from the country, while Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has called for attacks on US soldiers and military assets.

Tehran has also vowed revenge over Soleimani’s killing, which it called an “act of international terrorism.” Esmail Qaani, his replacement at the head of Iran’s Quds Force, has vowed to “remove America from the region.”

Several rockets and mortars hit Baghdad’s Green Zone and surrounding areas over the weekend; five injuries were reported.

