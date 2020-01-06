 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

UK urges Baghdad to allow its troops to continue ‘vital work’ as Iraqi parliament calls for withdrawal of all foreign forces

6 Jan, 2020 13:06
Get short URL
UK urges Baghdad to allow its troops to continue ‘vital work’ as Iraqi parliament calls for withdrawal of all foreign forces
FILE PHOTO: A British soldier walks near an Iraqi Airways plane, in Baghdad, Iraq ©  REUTERS/Stringer
The UK government has expressed opposition to an Iraqi resolution demanding the expulsion of foreign troops, arguing that British soldiers play a critical security role in the country.

The removal of foreign military forces would prevent the US-led coalition from continuing its “vital work” countering Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Iraq, a UK government spokesman argued.

Iraq’s parliament passed the motion on Sunday following the US-ordered assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad. The resolution is non-binding and has not yet been adopted as an official law.

The UK currently has an estimated 400 troops stationed in Iraq.

London has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to use a targeted drone strike to kill Soleimani, while also calling for restraint from both sides.

Also on rt.com Trump threatens Iraq with ‘very big sanctions’ unless it pays back BILLIONS for an airbase if US troops are forced to withdraw

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the Iranian general was a “regional menace,” and said the United States had the “right of self-defense”.

Trump has said US troops will not leave Iraq until Baghdad compensates Washington for military bases it has built since the start of the 2003 invasion. He vowed to impose crippling sanctions on Iraq if the US military is forced to leave on unfriendly terms.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies