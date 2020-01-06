Beijing slams Washington for fueling tensions in Middle East with ‘military interventionism’

China has accused the US of having a destabilizing presence in the Middle East, describing growing animosity between the United States and Iran as a threat to regional security.

The US should not misuse its military power, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press briefing on Monday. He also called on Washington and Tehran to show restraint and avoid an escalation of tensions in the wake of a US drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“Power politics are neither popular nor sustainable,” Shuang added, as quoted by Reuters.

The US’ risky military behavior in recent days goes against the basic norms of international relations.

China has been highly critical of the targeted strike, describing the assassination as a violation of international norms and deeply damaging to regional stability. In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington was “abusing force,” and promised that Beijing will hold an objective and fair position in order to help improve the situation in the Middle East.

