 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing slams Washington for fueling tensions in Middle East with ‘military interventionism’

6 Jan, 2020 09:33
Get short URL
Beijing slams Washington for fueling tensions in Middle East with ‘military interventionism’
©  REUTERS/US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julianne Showalter
China has accused the US of having a destabilizing presence in the Middle East, describing growing animosity between the United States and Iran as a threat to regional security.

The US should not misuse its military power, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a press briefing on Monday. He also called on Washington and Tehran to show restraint and avoid an escalation of tensions in the wake of a US drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“Power politics are neither popular nor sustainable,” Shuang added, as quoted by Reuters.

The US’ risky military behavior in recent days goes against the basic norms of international relations.

China has been highly critical of the targeted strike, describing the assassination as a violation of international norms and deeply damaging to regional stability. In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington was “abusing force,” and promised that Beijing will hold an objective and fair position in order to help improve the situation in the Middle East.

Also on rt.com China on Soleimani killing: US should not abuse military power, we are watching

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies