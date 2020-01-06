 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting star adds a touch of class to northern lights display above Murmansk, Russia (VIDEO)

6 Jan, 2020 08:23
Shooting star adds a touch of class to northern lights display above Murmansk, Russia (VIDEO)
© Ruptly
While residents in the Russian city of Murmansk will by now be well used to the beautiful northern lights displays each year, the 2020 version featured an incredibly rare shooting star to add a little flair to the proceedings.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is a natural phenomenon in which disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind create stunning and hypnotic light shows of varying color and complexity, as breathtaking video from Murmansk, northwestern Russia, taken on Saturday night, shows.

© Ruptly

The natural beauty of the event never ceases to amaze and thankfully, a videographer with the right equipment was on hand to capture a shooting star joining the cosmic ballet at the weekend.

