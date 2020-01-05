Islamist group Al-Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya that houses US & local troops

Al-Shabaab jihadists have attacked a military base in Kenya which houses US soldiers along with local troops. The fighting is “still ongoing,” reports say.

The attack was on Camp Simba naval base in Manda Bay in Lamu County on Kenya’s northern coast.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told the Daily Nation local newspaper that “heavily armed” militants stormed the compound at 4am local time. Witnesses heard gunfire coming from the site.

Photos and videos circulating on social media allegedly show smoke billowing from the site.

A military source told Reuters that the attackers targeted the Manda airstrip, which is next to the base.



“We are informed that fighting is still ongoing,” the source said.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

