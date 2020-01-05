 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Islamist group Al-Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya that houses US & local troops

5 Jan, 2020 05:42
FILE PHOTO An officer from the Kenyan Contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). October 2012. © Stuart Price / AFP / AU-UN Ist Photo
Al-Shabaab jihadists have attacked a military base in Kenya which houses US soldiers along with local troops. The fighting is “still ongoing,” reports say.

The attack was on Camp Simba naval base in Manda Bay in Lamu County on Kenya’s northern coast.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told the Daily Nation local newspaper that “heavily armed” militants stormed the compound at 4am local time. Witnesses heard gunfire coming from the site.

Photos and videos circulating on social media allegedly show smoke billowing from the site.

A military source told Reuters that the attackers targeted the Manda airstrip, which is next to the base.

“We are informed that fighting is still ongoing,” the source said.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

