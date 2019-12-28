 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 50 killed as car bomb explodes at busy security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital – reports

28 Dec, 2019 07:33
A car bomb went off at a security checkpoint in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least 50 people, local media report citing authorities.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

