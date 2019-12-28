At least 50 killed as car bomb explodes at busy security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital – reports
28 Dec, 2019 07:33
A car bomb went off at a security checkpoint in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least 50 people, local media report citing authorities.
PHOTO of the shell of what is believed to be a college bus that was carrying Banaadir University students. Mayor Omar Filish confirmed that the varsity students were among the dead although their number is not clear. pic.twitter.com/z76jBMG2HR— Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) December 28, 2019
