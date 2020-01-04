 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Stay at least 1km away from bases with US troops starting Sunday,’ warns Iraqi militia group in wake of rocket attacks
Damaged cars & swarm of US choppers: First footage of rocket attacks on Iraqi facilities housing Americans emerge (VIDEOS)

4 Jan, 2020 17:49
©  FILE PHOTO of protests outside US Embassy in Iraq, January 1,2020/REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/
Photos and videos purportedly showing the damage cause by a string of rocket attacks in Iraq have emerged on social media. The attacks, coming in the wake of the US strike on Baghdad airport, targeted areas containing US troops.

A group of US military helicopters have been spotted scrambling over Baghdad in the wake of Saturday’s rocket attacks.

Baghdad’s Green Zone, housing the US Embassy and the Balad Air Base north of the Iraqi capital, was targeted by multiple rockets. Some reports say a rocket landed not too far from the US Embassy.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show that one of the rockets caused collateral damage by hitting a house.

There have been no official reports of injuries, but video footage appears to show civilians being injured as a result of the attacks. There appear to be no US military casualties at this time. 

The Saturday attacks follow the Friday assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike, as well as pro-Iran protesters storming the US Embassy in a siege earlier this week. 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

