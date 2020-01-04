Damaged cars & swarm of US choppers: First footage of rocket attacks on Iraqi facilities housing Americans emerge (VIDEOS)
A group of US military helicopters have been spotted scrambling over Baghdad in the wake of Saturday’s rocket attacks.
#BREAKINGNumerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.pic.twitter.com/vHVwADTjQW— Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 4, 2020
Baghdad’s Green Zone, housing the US Embassy and the Balad Air Base north of the Iraqi capital, was targeted by multiple rockets. Some reports say a rocket landed not too far from the US Embassy.
#BreakingPhotos shows the aftermath of rocket attack targeted #Baghdad’s green zone and #US embassy in #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/ic2I1dqPmC— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) January 4, 2020
A video posted to Twitter appears to show that one of the rockets caused collateral damage by hitting a house.
One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq#Baghdadpic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV— CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020
There have been no official reports of injuries, but video footage appears to show civilians being injured as a result of the attacks. There appear to be no US military casualties at this time.
3 #Iraqi civilians have been seriously wounded by rocket attack targeted civilian neighborhood (jadiriyah) , #US embassy and presidential compound in #Baghdad’s green zone. pic.twitter.com/jhUiPzuLDF— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) January 4, 2020
The Saturday attacks follow the Friday assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike, as well as pro-Iran protesters storming the US Embassy in a siege earlier this week.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW