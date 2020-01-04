Damaged cars & swarm of US choppers: First footage of rocket attacks on Iraqi facilities housing Americans emerge (VIDEOS)

Photos and videos purportedly showing the damage cause by a string of rocket attacks in Iraq have emerged on social media. The attacks, coming in the wake of the US strike on Baghdad airport, targeted areas containing US troops.

A group of US military helicopters have been spotted scrambling over Baghdad in the wake of Saturday’s rocket attacks.

#BREAKINGNumerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.pic.twitter.com/vHVwADTjQW — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 4, 2020

Also on rt.com Rockets land close to US Embassy in Baghdad, no known casualties - military

Baghdad’s Green Zone, housing the US Embassy and the Balad Air Base north of the Iraqi capital, was targeted by multiple rockets. Some reports say a rocket landed not too far from the US Embassy.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show that one of the rockets caused collateral damage by hitting a house.

One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq#Baghdadpic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020

There have been no official reports of injuries, but video footage appears to show civilians being injured as a result of the attacks. There appear to be no US military casualties at this time.

3 #Iraqi civilians have been seriously wounded by rocket attack targeted civilian neighborhood (jadiriyah) , #US embassy and presidential compound in #Baghdad’s green zone. pic.twitter.com/jhUiPzuLDF — Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) January 4, 2020

The Saturday attacks follow the Friday assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike, as well as pro-Iran protesters storming the US Embassy in a siege earlier this week.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW