Baghdad blast ‘blocks road’ leading to US Embassy – reports
Explosion in Baghdad’s Green Zone, reports of rocket fired

4 Jan, 2020 16:53
An explosion has rocked Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located. Some reports indicate that a rocket was fired, targeting the area.

A projectile fired from a multiple rocket launcher landed inside the Green Zone, Reuters said, citing police sources. There have been no reported casualties so far. Some accounts say the rocket landed not far from the US embassy.

The blast allegedly blocked the road leading to the American diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

