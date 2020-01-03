Pentagon says Trump ‘directed’ assassination of Iran’s Quds Force chief Soleimani to ‘deter future Iranian attacks’

US President Donald Trump has authorized a US military strike near Baghdad's airport which resulted in the death of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and interests wherever they are around the world.”

