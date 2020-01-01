 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo blames ‘terrorists & Iranian proxies’ for attack on US embassy in Baghdad as Teheran rebuffs accusations

1 Jan, 2020 02:29
Pompeo blames ‘terrorists & Iranian proxies’ for attack on US embassy in Baghdad as Teheran rebuffs accusations
Protesters and militia fighters attack the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. © REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has named the alleged masterminds of the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, calling them “terrorists” and pinning blame squarely on Tehran for inciting the siege.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, hours after the US embassy in Baghdad was nearly ransacked by members of the Iraqi Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah, protesting the US airstrike that killed 25 of their own over the weekend, Pompeo posted photos purporting to show the alleged perpetrators of the failed storming attempt.

“The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy,” Pompeo wrote.

The photos accompanying the post show the crowd outside the US embassy on Tuesday, Pompeo claimed, arguing that the four militia leaders were mingling with the protesters.

The top US diplomat did not produce evidence to support the claim that any of the photographed individuals played a role in stirring the unrest itself, which was originally sparked by the US bombing raid and drew outrage from the Iraqi government and citizens alike.

Pompeo then attempted to make a distinction between “the legitimate efforts of the Iraqi protesters” opposing the government in Baghdad and those behind the embassy attack. While the protests against pervasive corruption and the government’s failure to provide better living conditions for Iraqis have rocked the country since October and saw bloody clashes between security forces and demonstrators, Pompeo did not miss a chance to point a finger at Tehran as the main culprit behind Iraq’s internal political woes, arguing that the corruption was “exported there by the Iranian regime.”

Tehran has flatly rejected the allegations that it fanned the unrest, slamming Washington’s “audacity” to blame Iran for protests triggered by American airstrikes, which the Pentagon claimed were in retaliation for an attack on a US coalition base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Iraq’s economy and infrastructure were left in shambles after two decades of intermittent war and sectarian violence following the 2003 US invasion, which also took a heavy toll on the average citizen, leaving many without the most basic services, including access to clean water.

