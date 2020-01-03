Passenger who covered pregnant woman in falling Kazakh plane gets award as terrifying VIDEO of crash-landing emerges

Kazakh police has awarded a passenger of the Bek Air jet that crashed in December, after he covered a pregnant woman with his body to protect her during the horrific incident shown on a CCTV footage recently leaked to the net.

A young man identified as Temirlan Kadauov, 23, "demonstrated courage in an emergency situation," as he sought to protect a pregnant woman sitting next to him while the passenger aircraft with almost 100 people on board crashed into a small two-story building following an unsuccessful takeoff.

"Despite sustaining an injury, the young man continued to help other passengers to get off the crashed plane until the emergency services arrived," the police of the Kazakh city of Almaty, from which the unfortunate plane was due to fly to the nation's capital of Nur-Sultan, said in a statement.

For his actions, Kadauov was awarded a medal 'for bravery in emergency situation.'

Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane crashed on December 27, leaving 12 people dead and 50 people injured. A video showing the harrowing moment the plane hit the ground and skid off the runaway following a takeoff attempt has surfaced on YouTube days after the crash.

What appears to be a leaked airport CCTV camera footage shows the unfortunate plane rushing towards the airfield fence on its belly and smashing lighting poles, before disappearing somewhere in the darkness.

