‘It was like the movies, people were screaming and crying’: Survivor describes harrowing plane crash in Kazakhstan

A passenger recalled her nightmarish journey aboard a Bek Air airliner in Kazakhstan, which struggled to gain altitude and flew at a “weird angle” before crashing into a building and killing 15 people on Friday.

The jet was scheduled to take off from the southern city of Almaty at 7:05am local time and travel to Nur-Sultan, the nation’s capital, but the flight was “delayed” for unknown reasons, a passenger told Tengri News.

The woman, who was not named in the report, said she was asleep when the aircraft finally took off.

I woke up when the plane began gaining altitude. As it turned out, the plane had been climbing two times already and had lost altitude [in both instances].

She then heard “a loud sound coming either from the engine or somewhere else.”

The plane was flying at a weird angle. It was just like in the movies: people were howling, screaming, and crying. I can’t describe how scary it was. Then there was a hit… Someone shouted, ‘Get out!’ I was speechless. I was seated near the wing, and remember how I had stepped on it [to exit the aircraft].

The woman recalled how the other survivors were worried that the plane could blow up on the ground.

“It seemed like a [bad] dream,” she said.

According to early reports, a Fokker 100 plane with up to 100 people on board crashed into a small two-story building during take-off. At least 15 people died and 50 were hospitalized.

