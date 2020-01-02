 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Salvini trolls Pope Francis over New Year’s hand-smack controversy (VIDEO)

2 Jan, 2020 12:33
Get short URL
Salvini trolls Pope Francis over New Year’s hand-smack controversy (VIDEO)
© Ruptly / Instagram / Matteo Salvini
The head of the Italian League party, Matteo Salvini, has playfully mocked the Pope's viral New Year’s handshake faux pas with a tongue-in-cheek recreation, spreading mirth online to wrap up the festive season.

Pope Francis would clearly have rathered a different end to 2019 but was instead embroiled in a controversy, albeit minor, on December 31, when he appeared to slap away a rather overly enthusiastic fan, something for which he later apologized.

Salvini posted his own parody version of the incident on his social media channels, which has been viewed over 600,000 on Instagram alone. 

The former Italian minister of the interior appears walking nonchalantly before being accosted by an adoring but “agitated fan” (his girlfriend, Francesca Verdini). He draws back as if to strike her before gently caressing her cheek instead, as the pair burst out laughing.

Without mentioning Francis by name, Salvini was clearly making light of the much-discussed incident in St Peter’s Square. 

“So many times we lose patience. It happens to me too. I apologize for the bad example given yesterday,” the Pope said, before giving his traditional prayer from the Apostolic Palace in the iconic Vatican square.

Also on rt.com Pope Francis repeatedly SLAPS woman’s hand after she YANKS him toward her (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies