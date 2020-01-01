 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pope Francis repeatedly SLAPS woman’s hand after she YANKS him toward her (VIDEO)

1 Jan, 2020 07:52
Get short URL
Pope Francis repeatedly SLAPS woman’s hand after she YANKS him toward her (VIDEO)
A woman grabs Pope Francis' hand and yanks him towards her, at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican in this still image taken from a video, December 31, 2019. ©  Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
The world saw a different side of Pope Francis on New Year’s Eve after the pontiff tore himself free from a woman who had grabbed his hand and pulled him toward her.

A woman seeking the Pope’s blessing on New Year’s Eve instead ended up enraging the pontiff after grabbing his arm to get his attention. A video of the altercation shows Francis walking through Vatican City as he greeted pilgrims. After reaching out to touch a child, a nearby woman seized his hand, jerking the religious leader around – a yank that appeared to cause him pain.

After slapping her hand several times, the Pope freed himself of her grip. The usually serene Francis scowled as he walked away.

Francis has a history of repelling unwanted contact. In March, he was criticized for refusing to allow members of the faithful to kiss his papal ring during a visit to an Italian shrine.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies