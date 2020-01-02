 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military

2 Jan, 2020 06:44
Taiwan’s chief of general staff killed in helicopter crash – military
Taiwanese Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming was among the eight people who were killed when an army chopper attempted an emergency landing in the mountains, a senior military official said.

Shen's death was announced by Air Force Commander-in-Chief General Hsiung Hou-chi. Shen had earlier been declared missing after an UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, carrying 13 senior military officials, crash-landed at Tonghou Creek in the nation's mountainous Wulai District on Thursday.

The chopper took off from Songshan Air Base outside Taipei around 7:54am local time and was heading for another base in Yilan District, where Shen was planning to participate in an inspection ahead of the Chinese New Year.

The aircraft disappeared from the radar around 8:07am and attempted an emergency landing, the military said. Eight people were killed in the crash and five survived.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

