World News

Taiwan’s chief of General Staff missing after helicopter makes emergency landing, rescue effort underway

2 Jan, 2020 02:38
Taiwanese Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, who is also the island’s incumbent Chief of the General Staff, was on board a helicopter that crashed-landed in northern Taiwan. A massive rescue effort has been launched.

Thirteen people were on board a UH-60M  Black Hawk helicopter when it attempted an emergency landing on Thursday morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

Rescuers were promptly sent to the area of the crash in the mountainous Wulai district in the northern part of the China’s self-governing territory,  So far, several people have been found alive, while three, including Shen, remain unaccounted for.

