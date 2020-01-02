 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Workers & firefighters buried under debris after blast hits BURNING battery factory in Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

2 Jan, 2020 06:17
FILE PHOTO Indian firefighters. © Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP
Firefighters have rushed to save colleagues who became trapped under rubble after an explosion partially destroyed a factory building in Delhi.

A fire broke out at a battery factory in Delhi’s Peera Garhi district on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a distress call around 4:30am local time, with several brigades arriving at the scene.

A blast then occurred inside the structure, trapping several people, including firefighters, under the debris. Photos from the scene show rescuers evacuating victims on stretchers, and heavy machinery working to clear the rubble.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Three firefighters have been rescued, Times Now reported, citing fire officials.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the authorities are closely monitoring the situation. “The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” he told reporters.

