Workers & firefighters buried under debris after blast hits BURNING battery factory in Delhi (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Firefighters have rushed to save colleagues who became trapped under rubble after an explosion partially destroyed a factory building in Delhi.

A fire broke out at a battery factory in Delhi’s Peera Garhi district on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a distress call around 4:30am local time, with several brigades arriving at the scene.

A fire broke out at a factory in #Peeragarhi, Delhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are trapped. I hope and pray that no life is lost. pic.twitter.com/1EbUrpMY2g — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) January 2, 2020

A blast then occurred inside the structure, trapping several people, including firefighters, under the debris. Photos from the scene show rescuers evacuating victims on stretchers, and heavy machinery working to clear the rubble.

35 fire tenders are trying to control the #fire; several workers and fire personnel trapped inside as portion of building collapses https://t.co/dJTCeh36nl#Peeragarhi Video: @Sushil_Verma9pic.twitter.com/46nL3hwDQd — The Hindu - Delhi (@THNewDelhi) January 2, 2020

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Three firefighters have been rescued, Times Now reported, citing fire officials.

#Peeragarhi factory fire | Rescue operation by NDRF and fire brigade personnel underway. Thirty-five fire engines are at the site.(Photos: ANI) pic.twitter.com/z9iEhQzG8Z — NDTV (@ndtv) January 2, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the authorities are closely monitoring the situation. “The fire personnel are trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” he told reporters.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!