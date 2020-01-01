 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dance, chant, sing: WATCH Indian soldiers send army-style New Year greetings

1 Jan, 2020 14:18
FILE PHOTO: Fireworks lighten up the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January, 1, 2020 © REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Taking a break from the hard work of soldiering, Indian service members have been filmed sending a flurry of artistic New Year greetings to the nation, garnering applause on social media.

Deployed in the snowy Himalayan ridges of Kashmir, a bunch of soldiers try their best to show off their team spirit. Standing atop a mountain, their squad chanted some slogans before “wishing everybody a happy and a prosperous New Year.”

Their brother-in-arms –serving tours of duty in the same region– staged a more sophisticated performance, singing a patriotic song while also dancing in unison.

In another video that surfaced on social media, soldiers sing the praises of their country – also greeting the nation with the New Year.

The Army’s Northern Command chose to be more serious, uploading footage of troops flanking the national flag of India.

All in all, the service members could chill out somewhat during the New Year’s period, passionately dancing to the authentic beats.


Naturally, the videos were received quite well by Indian twitterati, who thanked them for their selfless service. “Heart goes out to their warm spirit in those punishing cold conditions,” one woman wrote. Other comments were equally appreciative.

