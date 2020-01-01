Dance, chant, sing: WATCH Indian soldiers send army-style New Year greetings

Taking a break from the hard work of soldiering, Indian service members have been filmed sending a flurry of artistic New Year greetings to the nation, garnering applause on social media.

Deployed in the snowy Himalayan ridges of Kashmir, a bunch of soldiers try their best to show off their team spirit. Standing atop a mountain, their squad chanted some slogans before “wishing everybody a happy and a prosperous New Year.”

Their brother-in-arms –serving tours of duty in the same region– staged a more sophisticated performance, singing a patriotic song while also dancing in unison.

♥️🇮🇳⛄️ #HappyNewYear from Indian Army jawans at one of the northern border sectors. pic.twitter.com/H84nOrwXvS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 1, 2020

In another video that surfaced on social media, soldiers sing the praises of their country – also greeting the nation with the New Year.

This is the Indian Army! What a beautiful and motivating video! Indian Army jawans singing in praise of our nation India to celebrate New Year!! 🇮🇳 Salute their bravery and commitment. pic.twitter.com/bGr4DIYzqH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 1, 2020

The Army’s Northern Command chose to be more serious, uploading footage of troops flanking the national flag of India.

All in all, the service members could chill out somewhat during the New Year’s period, passionately dancing to the authentic beats.



Naturally, the videos were received quite well by Indian twitterati, who thanked them for their selfless service. “Heart goes out to their warm spirit in those punishing cold conditions,” one woman wrote. Other comments were equally appreciative.

Heart goes out to their warm spirit in those punishing cold conditions — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) January 1, 2020

This video not only made my day, but also made the first day of New Year. Thank You for sharing it with us Sir. — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) January 1, 2020

such a warming video on #NewYear2020 watched this video 100 times from yesterday 😄 my son and daughter both liking it and asking to show again and again 🤗🇮🇳 — अंकिता चौरसिया (@Ankita84sia) January 1, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!