New Year, new decade: Celebrations ringing in 2020 kick off around the world with incredible fireworks (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The new year and next decade are being welcomed in style around the world, kicking off with the Pacific Islands and New Zealand before Sydney, Australia followed suit with its annual epic fireworks display.

The Pacific Islands of Samoa were the first to mark 2020, sending out a shower of fireworks to ring in the new year.

The last 30 secs of mountain fireworks Apia, Samoa. pic.twitter.com/sb1oRuhwvD — HoodLikeMe (@ChuckTaylorz89) December 31, 2019

In New Zealand, Auckland’s 328-meter-tall (1,076 feet) Sky Tower was the focus of the country’s New Year’s celebrations as crowds thronged the surrounding streets.

Many Australians had called on their government to cancel the fireworks in Sydney Harbor this year given the country’s ongoing wildfire crisis, and donate the money to firefighting relief efforts instead. However, state officials said that most of the budget had been spent months ago on the event, and experts said it was safe to continue the event without fear of causing further fires.

Huge crowds packed into the harbor area to witness the incredible show centered on the city’s iconic bridge, as well as a parade of illuminated boats along the waterfront.

Welcome to 2020 from Sydney! Here’s to a new year filled with every joy and happiness 🌟Image: Daniel Tran / City of Sydney pic.twitter.com/uIOgaXrGrW — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2019

Happy New Year from Sydney!! What an incredible decade it has been for me personally, especially for the latter part! I can't wait for what 2020 and the rest of the decade has in store for us all! Hope everyone has a great one! #HappyNewYear#SydneyFireworkspic.twitter.com/eqYiXxuLTk — Debajyoti Choudhury (@TDC1991) December 31, 2019

Now for the Harbour of Light Parade! This captivating display features up to 60 vessels adorned in colour changing light gliding across Sydney Harbour. The display has more than 12km of lights and 3000 individually programmable bulbs. #SydNYEpic.twitter.com/MlfrVfYwAE — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2019

Many other major cities around the world are poised to launch their own stunning displays and street parties as the countdown to 2020 continues.

