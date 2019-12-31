 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Year, new decade: Celebrations ringing in 2020 kick off around the world with incredible fireworks (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

31 Dec, 2019 14:58
© AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
The new year and next decade are being welcomed in style around the world, kicking off with the Pacific Islands and New Zealand before Sydney, Australia followed suit with its annual epic fireworks display.

The Pacific Islands of Samoa were the first to mark 2020, sending out a shower of fireworks to ring in the new year.

In New Zealand, Auckland’s 328-meter-tall (1,076 feet) Sky Tower was the focus of the country’s New Year’s celebrations as crowds thronged the surrounding streets.

Many Australians had called on their government to cancel the fireworks in Sydney Harbor this year given the country’s ongoing wildfire crisis, and donate the money to firefighting relief efforts instead. However, state officials said that most of the budget had been spent months ago on the event, and experts said it was safe to continue the event without fear of causing further fires. 

Huge crowds packed into the harbor area to witness the incredible show centered on the city’s iconic bridge, as well as a parade of illuminated boats along the waterfront.

Many other major cities around the world are poised to launch their own stunning displays and street parties as the countdown to 2020 continues.

