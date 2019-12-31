‘Overrun by the bushfire’: Aussie firefighters VIDEO flames surrounding truck after getting caught out by blaze

An Australian fire crew battling intense flames in New South Wales recorded the heart-thumping moment their truck was overrun by the oncoming blaze, surrounding them in a veritable hellscape.

The team were driving near the South Coast town of Nowra, according to Fire and Rescue NSW, when they had to simply shelter inside their vehicle as the fire raged around them, showering the truck in sparks and surrounding them with flames.

Some of the team scramble to press heat-shielding protective blankets against the windows as the already tough conditions around them deteriorate rapidly.

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires#ProtectTheIrreplaceablepic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019

Fire and Rescue NSW said the crew were not harmed in the incident.

Australia is in the midst of an intense fire crises, with blazes in every single one of its states. In Victoria, thousands of people have fled to beaches or into boats to escape encroaching fires, after the flames cut off evacuation routes.

