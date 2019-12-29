 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What -50°C looks like: WATCH steaming noodles frozen IN THE AIR by Siberia's sub-zero temperatures

29 Dec, 2019 11:14
©  Ruptly
How cold are Siberian winters? A video demonstration shows how frigid temperatures in Yakutsk can stiffen a piping hot bowl of noodles within minutes – leaving a frozen mass that can even support the weight of a fork.

A resident of the east Siberian city decided to illustrate the bone-chilling power of -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit). With cameras rolling, he used a fork to scoop up a healthy portion of freshly cooked noodles from a bowl.

After braving the frigid temperature for two minutes, he let go of the fork, revealing that the noodles were frozen in place – along with the utensil.

A similar experiment was carried out by scientists at a station in Antarctica last year. They froze noodles in temperatures of -60 degrees Celsius (-76 degrees Fahrenheit).

