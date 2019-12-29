What -50°C looks like: WATCH steaming noodles frozen IN THE AIR by Siberia's sub-zero temperatures
A resident of the east Siberian city decided to illustrate the bone-chilling power of -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit). With cameras rolling, he used a fork to scoop up a healthy portion of freshly cooked noodles from a bowl.
What -50°C looks like? (-58°F) pic.twitter.com/6Po8GT9tUR— RT (@RT_com) December 29, 2019
After braving the frigid temperature for two minutes, he let go of the fork, revealing that the noodles were frozen in place – along with the utensil.
A similar experiment was carried out by scientists at a station in Antarctica last year. They froze noodles in temperatures of -60 degrees Celsius (-76 degrees Fahrenheit).
