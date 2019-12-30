Brand new $850 million cruise ship MSC Grandiosa crashes into pier in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

The brand new MSC Grandiosa, one of the world’s biggest cruise ships, crashed into a pier in Palermo, Italy, as it attempted to dock on Monday morning.

The luxury liner, which made its maiden voyage only last month, viciously scraped against a wall as it approached the docks on the island of Sicily at around 8:30am.

Video footage showing the enormous vessel trying to dock captured the moment it walloped against the pier. The ship’s horn can he heard blaring in the moments after the crash.

The impact caused part of the wall to crumble away, and the impressive vessel – worth $853 million - was left with visible damage to its hull after the encounter.

Despite the unfortunate crash the ship later docked without incident. The MSC Grandiosa is the second largest cruise ship in the world in terms of capacity and, weighing in at 181,541 tonnes, it is the seventh biggest in overall size.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!