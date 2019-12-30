 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brand new $850 million cruise ship MSC Grandiosa crashes into pier in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

30 Dec, 2019 17:23
Brand new $850 million cruise ship MSC Grandiosa crashes into pier in Italy (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The MSC Grandiosa made its maiden voyage last month. © GREAT MSC Vertrek
The brand new MSC Grandiosa, one of the world’s biggest cruise ships, crashed into a pier in Palermo, Italy, as it attempted to dock on Monday morning.

The luxury liner, which made its maiden voyage only last month, viciously scraped against a wall as it approached the docks on the island of Sicily at around 8:30am.

Video footage showing the enormous vessel trying to dock captured the moment it walloped against the pier. The ship’s horn can he heard blaring in the moments after the crash.

The impact caused part of the wall to crumble away, and the impressive vessel – worth $853 million - was left with visible damage to its hull after the encounter.

Despite the unfortunate crash the ship later docked without incident. The MSC Grandiosa is the second largest cruise ship in the world in terms of capacity and, weighing in at 181,541 tonnes, it is the seventh biggest in overall size.

