At least 14 injured as suspected pyrotechnics explosion hits festival in Spanish town of Centelles

At least 14 people have been injured, three of them seriously, in an apparent pyrotechnics explosion in the Catalonian city of Centelles, Spain.

The apparent accident took place during the Festa Del Pi celebration in the city. At least 10 ambulances and two emergency services helicopters have been dispatched to treat the injured at the scene, and take the more serious cases to the Vall d'Hebron hospital.

Una desena de ferits per cremades durant la Festa del Pi de Centelles. El @semgencat trasllada nou persones amb cremades a Vall d'Hebron, tres de les quals estan greus https://t.co/bytGhO2ZwS#Osonapic.twitter.com/4M68OZPge4 — Osona.com (@osona) December 30, 2019

The remainder of the festival has been cancelled as a precaution while authorities investigate the circumstances of the pyrotechnics explosion.

