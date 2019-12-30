 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 14 injured as suspected pyrotechnics explosion hits festival in Spanish town of Centelles

30 Dec, 2019 14:14
At least 14 injured as suspected pyrotechnics explosion hits festival in Spanish town of Centelles
The incident took place in Centelles. © Google Maps
At least 14 people have been injured, three of them seriously, in an apparent pyrotechnics explosion in the Catalonian city of Centelles, Spain.

The apparent accident took place during the Festa Del Pi celebration in the city. At least 10 ambulances and two emergency services helicopters have been dispatched to treat the injured at the scene, and take the more serious cases to the Vall d'Hebron hospital.

The remainder of the festival has been cancelled as a precaution while authorities investigate the circumstances of the pyrotechnics explosion.

MORE TO FOLLOW

