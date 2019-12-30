 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Foreign forces only threat in Gulf, Iran’s navy chief warns, inviting regional players to join drills it held with Russia & China

30 Dec, 2019 11:23
Get short URL
Foreign forces only threat in Gulf, Iran’s navy chief warns, inviting regional players to join drills it held with Russia & China
FILE PHOTO © Iranian army office / AFP
Just a day after exclaiming that the US should leave Middle East waters, Iran’s navy chief urged other countries to join the trilateral maritime exercise Iran, Russia and China will hold every year. 

The drills, hosted by Iran and attended by Chinese and Russian navies, wrapped up this Sunday – but they are likely to take place each year, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi told semi-official Mehr news agency. Tehran also wants to expand the number of countries willing to participate.

We are seeking to achieve collective security, and for that purpose, we are inviting regional countries to join us [in the drills].

“There is no threat facing the Persian Gulf region except for the presence of foreign forces such as the US, which are endangering the security of this region,” the Iranian navy commander asserted.

Sailors from the three countries were given a first-of-a-kind opportunity to hone combat skills in the Gulf of Oman, near the port city of Chabahar, simulate counter-piracy missions and train in putting out burning ships.

Most of the material was provided by the Iranians, with Russia and China sending a corvette and a missile destroyer respectively; the Russian task force also included a pair of auxiliary vessels.

RT
Russian Navy's corvette 'Yaroslav Mudry' docks at Chabahar haven © AFP / Iranian army office

All participants stated that the exercise was of a defensive nature, but Iranian officials hinted at some geopolitical rationale behind the event. Khanzadi himself previously admitted that it was to deliver “a highly significant message” to the US and their allies.

Also on rt.com American and British naval presence in Gulf brings insecurity - Iranian commander

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies