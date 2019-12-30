‘I know to some we all look alike, but…’ India-born actress Padma Lakshmi trolls New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra

Indian-American actress and TV host Padma Lakshmi has mocked an awkward gaffe by the New Yorker magazine, which in its special issue promo mistook her for another Indian celebrity, Priyanka Chopra. Or was that the NY Daily News?

“Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout 😉 I know to some we all look alike, but...,” wrote the 49-year-old celebrity model and TV host, sharing a screengrab that shows her black-and-white portrait with Priyanka’s Instagram account mistakenly tagged on it.

But while Lakshmi seemingly took no offence and reacted to the gaffe ironically, a fair share of her followers were shocked and saddened by what they saw as a shining example of casual racism.

“Brown girl... name starts with P... yup that’s her,” one user mocked the magazine’s social media editors sarcastically, amid a torrent of ‘OMGs’ and ‘WOWs’.

Others said the author of the now-deleted Instagram post must’ve been blind, noting that the women look nothing alike – and both are gorgeous in totally different ways.

And only a handful of eagle-eyed followers noticed the counter punch…

“Hahahahaha! I see what you did there,” wrote one of those who spotted Padma taking her small revenge by tagging The New Yorker weekly as ‘NY Daily News’ – in quotes, to make it obvious that her ‘mistake’ was intentional.

