‘I know to some we all look alike, but…’ India-born actress Padma Lakshmi trolls New Yorker for tagging her as Priyanka Chopra
“Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout 😉 I know to some we all look alike, but...,” wrote the 49-year-old celebrity model and TV host, sharing a screengrab that shows her black-and-white portrait with Priyanka’s Instagram account mistakenly tagged on it.
But while Lakshmi seemingly took no offence and reacted to the gaffe ironically, a fair share of her followers were shocked and saddened by what they saw as a shining example of casual racism.
“Brown girl... name starts with P... yup that’s her,” one user mocked the magazine’s social media editors sarcastically, amid a torrent of ‘OMGs’ and ‘WOWs’.
Others said the author of the now-deleted Instagram post must’ve been blind, noting that the women look nothing alike – and both are gorgeous in totally different ways.
And only a handful of eagle-eyed followers noticed the counter punch…
“Hahahahaha! I see what you did there,” wrote one of those who spotted Padma taking her small revenge by tagging The New Yorker weekly as ‘NY Daily News’ – in quotes, to make it obvious that her ‘mistake’ was intentional.Also on rt.com Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef,’ women’s health, & Matt Lauer
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!