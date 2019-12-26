 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Christmas shopping brings happiness': WATCH Christians enjoy holiday spirit in Iran

26 Dec, 2019 10:33
Get short URL
'Christmas shopping brings happiness': WATCH Christians enjoy holiday spirit in Iran
© Ruptly
Iran's Christian community decorated neighborhoods with happy Christmas lights and roamed the streets dressed as Santa Claus celebrating their main holiday with festive cheer.

Christians set up Christmas trees at their homes, and a mass was held in St. Joseph Cathedral in Tehran on Christmas Eve.

© Ruptly

The streets were illuminated with bright lights in Christian neighborhoods in Isfahan and other cities.

"Regarding Jesus's birthday, we celebrate it annually. There are some halls our community uses to celebrate without any limitation," Aghdoush Ayvazian told Ruptly.

"Maybe in first years of the Islamic Revolution, there were some limitations, but we hold our ceremony freely [for] 20 years now."

Even Western sanctions failed to put a damper on festivities. Shops held holiday displays, offering decorations, souvenirs and cards.

Christmas shopping continued despite higher price tags due to the sweeping US sanctions and the campaign of "maximum pressure" towards Iran.

Tina Fakhraei said that even non-Christians join the cheer. "Due to vivid colors… and happy atmosphere we hold this celebration every year, even though we are not Christians."

"Non-Christian friends of mine celebrate [this] ceremony and really enjoy it."

Some people donned Santa Claus costumes. One of them, Mikel, told reporters that "shopping for Christmas brings people happiness" and especially lights up children's moods.

There are around 300,000 Christians living in Iran. Most of them are members of the local Armenian Apostolic Church and Assyrian Church of the East, as well as several Catholic churches.

RT
A woman decorates a Christmas tree at her home in Tehran, Iran on December 24, 2019. © Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA / Reuters
Also on rt.com Fireworks instead of mortar shells: Syrian Christians flood the streets in spiritual unity of Christmas celebrations (PHOTOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies