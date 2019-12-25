Fireworks instead of mortar shells: Syrian Christians flood the streets in spiritual unity of Christmas celebrations (PHOTOS)

Flashy firework displays and bright lit Christmas trees popped up all across Syria to celebrate Christmas, a joyous day not only for the Christian minority, but to people of other faiths living in the country.

Christians were among the minority groups persecuted by various Islamist militant forces, which tore Syria into pieces since 2011. The central government has managed to regain control over most of the country, and life there is slowly returning to normality. That includes celebrating Christmas openly and without fear of sectarian violence.

Aleppo had the largest population of Christians in Syria prior to 2011. It was overtaken by jihadists in 2016 & since been liberated. #Christmas celebrations in the ancient city of #Aleppo, #Syria, are a beautiful sight to see. Thank God, Al-Qaeda & ISIS jihadists were defeated. pic.twitter.com/ZSNj1b9hOt — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas from #Syria’s #Aleppo, free of ISIS and Al-Qaeda jihadists. A beautiful sight that won’t be seen on mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/2RE8wIfZaT — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 23, 2019

Aleppo remains a major center of Christianity in Syria and naturally had some of the biggest Christmas events with thousands of people flooding the streets to take part in the festivities. Roughly half of the city was controlled by jihadist groups for years, and they were ousted in the last weeks of 2016.

Marvellous Christmas celebrations in Damascus at the Abbasiyeen Square two days ago. Let there be light, said the people of Damascus.Beautifully captured by Sabro Volunteer Team. pic.twitter.com/IHdXaEJwO3 — Rebuilding Syria (@SyriaRebuilt) December 22, 2019

lighting of the Christmas tree in Al-Abassein square in Damascus.You definitely won't see such celebrations in terrorists held areas and who are labelled as "rebels" by MSM pic.twitter.com/IpjfzLsYWU — Ali (@CoolHuh_) December 21, 2019

The capital Damascus too had its share of jubilations, complete with a big light show in the Abbasiyeen Square.

#Siria🇸🇾 Un popolo vivo che non teme nulla! Accensione Albero di #Natale e concerto natalizio del coro della Cattedrale Mariamiye del Patriarcato siro ortodosso ora nel quartiere #Mezzah nella capitale siriana #Damasco#nelfrattempo#Siriarisorge#ميلاد_سوريا#دمشقpic.twitter.com/ixjtlIc8H1 — Naman Tarcha نعمان طرشه (@NamanTarcha) December 22, 2019

From SAA veterans.Christmas celebrations in #Damascus, al-Abbassiyyin squareJust two years ago, all areas surrounding al-Abbassiyyin square were subject to daily mortar fire from Jobar. Since SAA liberated East Ghouta, Damascus became safer than many European cities. #Syriapic.twitter.com/E5fwDedj6f — tim anderson (@timand2037) December 25, 2019

There were fireworks, parades and carols in other part of the city. And a lot of grateful prayers for an end to the constant threat of shelling from the suburbs, which were previously held by the jihadists.

on december 20, his holiness patriarch mor ignatius afrem II inaugurated the christmas tree at the abbasiyyin square in damascus, syria. thousands of people gathered to be part of this joyful event. pic.twitter.com/ASVVtYw52e — ْ (@syriacum) December 22, 2019

Lights-decorated Christmas trees and nativity scenes adorned other Syrian cities too. Considering the country's war-torn history, the spiritual healing of Syrian people came with the heart-warming Christmas atmosphere.

#Siria🇸🇾 Si può oscurare la luce e manipolare la verità, ma la notte non può nascondere il sole per sempre! Accensione delle luci dell’albero di #Natale 🎄nel centro di #Mharde in prov di Hama #SiriaRisorge#سوريا#محردة#ميلاد_سورياpic.twitter.com/e1gtdlurwt — Naman Tarcha نعمان طرشه (@NamanTarcha) December 8, 2019

A look at some of the Christmas trees in Wadi al Nasara(Valley of Christians) located in Homs #Syriapic.twitter.com/X6OW1VbLtT — G (@SyrianLionesss) December 24, 2019

