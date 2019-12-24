Between a bridge & and a hard place: Abandoned plane in India gets STUCK while being hauled away by truck (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A truck carrying a decommissioned India Post aircraft found itself trapped under a bridge in Durgapur, West Bengal, after apparently failing to account for the size of its cargo.

The Boeing B737 aircraft had been languishing at Kolkata airport for several years after being grounded. But the plan to transport the abandoned aircraft to a scrap yard went terribly awry while the truck carrying the plane was passing under a bridge.

Watch: Truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under bridge in #Durgapur in #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/D7JfNq8FYH — TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) December 24, 2019

West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jGXkOuTqHs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Photographs and videos show the old aircraft wedged between the truck and the bridge, as bystanders gawk at the bizarre spectacle.

