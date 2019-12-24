Between a bridge & and a hard place: Abandoned plane in India gets STUCK while being hauled away by truck (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
The Boeing B737 aircraft had been languishing at Kolkata airport for several years after being grounded. But the plan to transport the abandoned aircraft to a scrap yard went terribly awry while the truck carrying the plane was passing under a bridge.
Watch: Truck carrying abandoned aircraft gets stuck under bridge in #Durgapur in #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/D7JfNq8FYH— TOI Kolkata (@TOIKolkata) December 24, 2019
West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jGXkOuTqHs— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
Photographs and videos show the old aircraft wedged between the truck and the bridge, as bystanders gawk at the bizarre spectacle.
