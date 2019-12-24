 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Between a bridge & and a hard place: Abandoned plane in India gets STUCK while being hauled away by truck (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

24 Dec, 2019 06:29
A truck carrying a decommissioned India Post aircraft found itself trapped under a bridge in Durgapur, West Bengal, after apparently failing to account for the size of its cargo.

The Boeing B737 aircraft had been languishing at Kolkata airport for several years after being grounded. But the plan to transport the abandoned aircraft to a scrap yard went terribly awry while the truck carrying the plane was passing under a bridge.

Photographs and videos show the old aircraft wedged between the truck and the bridge, as bystanders gawk at the bizarre spectacle.

